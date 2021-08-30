Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.30. 13,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,347. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $109.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

