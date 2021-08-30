ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Down 34.3% in August

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the July 29th total of 686,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,502.7 days.

ASCCF opened at $22.65 on Monday. ASICS has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44.

Get ASICS alerts:

ASICS Company Profile

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.