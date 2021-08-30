Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the July 29th total of 817,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $48.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
