Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the July 29th total of 817,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $48.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Assertio by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 128,445 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,824 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

