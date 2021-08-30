Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,172 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

