Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,679,171 shares of company stock worth $157,299,850. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $58.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

