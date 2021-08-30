Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 798.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

