Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

