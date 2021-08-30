Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,105 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

