Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atotech by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,150 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ATC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 266,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of -30.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

