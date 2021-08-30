Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Sells C$104,610.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.92, for a total value of C$104,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at C$2,872,569.68.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$16.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.77 and a 12 month high of C$26.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

