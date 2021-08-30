Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$72,000.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,002,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,201,571.04.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$13,875.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

CVE:AU opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 21.18. The stock has a market cap of C$71.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

