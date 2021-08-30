Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $370.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $380.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.84.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $315.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $664,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after buying an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $2,338,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

