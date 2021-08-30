Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 29th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUTL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.86. 6,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,933. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $499.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. Analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

