Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.24 Million

Brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post sales of $170.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.96 million and the highest is $171.41 million. Avalara reported sales of $127.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $673.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $677.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $830.84 million, with estimates ranging from $805.76 million to $850.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $181.13. 626,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,031. Avalara has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.69 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at $81,525,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Avalara by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

