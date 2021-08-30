Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 8.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 2.52% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,608. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98.

