Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 298,995 shares.The stock last traded at $20.27 and had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

