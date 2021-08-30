Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AYALY opened at $15.25 on Monday. Ayala has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11.

Get Ayala alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.1409 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

Ayala Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.