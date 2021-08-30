B. Riley Boosts Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $60.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

