Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.75. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $92.60 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.