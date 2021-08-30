Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

