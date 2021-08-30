Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PYPL stock opened at $278.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

