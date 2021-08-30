Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of BANR traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Banner will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

