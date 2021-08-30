Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.35. 92,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,447. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

