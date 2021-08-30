Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $53.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 7.3% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $53,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.27. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

