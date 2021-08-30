Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,763. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

