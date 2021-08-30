Barber Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.13. 211,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

