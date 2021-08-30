Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,088 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 907,708 shares in the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,880,000 after purchasing an additional 750,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

