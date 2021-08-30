Barclays Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $185.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.50.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

