Barclays Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $72.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.00. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,051,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

