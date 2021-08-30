B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires 198 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.67. 185,317 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.35. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

