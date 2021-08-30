Bega Cheese Limited (BGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

Get Bega Cheese alerts:

Bega Cheese Company Profile

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures bulk ingredients into value added consumer products for internal or external brands.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.