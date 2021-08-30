Bega Cheese Limited (BGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.
Bega Cheese Company Profile
