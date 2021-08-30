Benchmark Boosts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $130.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $261,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $420,524.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $1,079,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 8.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Power Integrations by 101,306.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

