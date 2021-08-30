Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SPMYY stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.80. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

