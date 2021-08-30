Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Up 9%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) rose 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 43,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 963,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,302 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

