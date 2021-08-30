BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Short Interest Update

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,958. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.