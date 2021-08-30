Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.66. Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE BIG opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

