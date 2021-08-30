BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report $54.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $39.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $208.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $211.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $262.48 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $274.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC remained flat at $$59.45 during midday trading on Friday. 3,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,379. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -90.08. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $122.00.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,983 shares of company stock valued at $47,016,383. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

