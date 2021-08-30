Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,345,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $6,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $130.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $132.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.69.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

