BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.84. 40,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.07.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

