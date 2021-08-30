Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0732 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

