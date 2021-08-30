Bitcoin Confidential Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $51,461.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00631579 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

