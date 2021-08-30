BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $954.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $955.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $891.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

