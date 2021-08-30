BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 197.86 Average PT from Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, June 11th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

