Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $202,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

