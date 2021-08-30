BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 132,559 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,972 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,559 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of eBay worth $43,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $222,990,000 after buying an additional 455,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 45.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 12.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of eBay by 17.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.94. 53,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,124. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

