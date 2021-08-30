BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 127.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Sunrun accounts for approximately 1.0% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $274,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $265,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $46,972,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $38,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $43.59. 50,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,797 shares of company stock worth $9,192,052 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

