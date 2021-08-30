BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 10,261 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $55,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 142,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,310. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $157.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

