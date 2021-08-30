BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7,517.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852,985 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.37% of Copart worth $113,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,644. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.43. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

