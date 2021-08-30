BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 156,246 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156,246 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $84,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 92,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.80. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,716. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.60. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

