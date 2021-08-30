BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 36,013 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,013 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $23,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after buying an additional 896,266 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Welltower by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Welltower by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 38,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.52.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.47. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

